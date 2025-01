Gatcomb was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Gatcomb made his NHL debut Tuesday, picking up four hits and a blocked shot in 7:27 of action. Maxim Tsyplakov could get suspended for his hit to the head on the Flyers' Ryan Poehling, and if so, it will leave the Islanders with only 12 healthy forwards, including Gatcomb.