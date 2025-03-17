Gatcomb scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Gatcomb ended a nine-game point drought with his goal in the third period, which started the Islanders' comeback. The 25-year-old forward has maintained a fourth-line role despite his lack of offense, as the Islanders don't appear to trust Matt Martin to play regularly. Gatcomb is now at four goals, one assist, 18 shots on net, 86 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 23 appearances this season.