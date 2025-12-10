Gatcomb netted a goal and dished out nine hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Gatcomb made his presence felt both on the scoresheet and on the ice, as in addition to his second-period goal, he recorded a season-high nine hits. With his effort Tuesday, the 26-year-old forward is up to two points, six shots on net and 29 hits through five games this season. He's making the most of his stint in the NHL in the absence of Jonathan Drouin (back). Once Drouin returns, Gatcomb has a chance to remain with the Islanders instead of returning to AHL Bridgeport, but he'd likely rotate in and out of the lineup. When he does play, Gatcomb offers a premium value in hits per game, but has limited offensive upside.