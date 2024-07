Gatcomb signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Gatcomb, an undrafted center, has taken the long way to getting an NHL deal after a four-year career at the University of Connecticut and three years in the minors. After posting 20 points over 61 regular-season outings with AHL Abbotsford last year, he's likely to report to AHL Bridgeport in 2024-25.