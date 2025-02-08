Gatcomb found the back of the net on his only shot in 8:19 of ice time Friday in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Gatcomb gave the Isles a 2-1 lead in the opening frame, but Winnipeg would storm back in the second period. The right-shot forward has scored three goals over his last five games and has added some physicality to New York's bottom six. While he's been able to chip in a few goals, he hasn't produced an assist over his first 11 NHL games. The 25-year-old could earn his first career helper Saturday against the Wild.