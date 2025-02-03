Gatcomb netted the second goal of his career in Sunday's 6-3 loss against the Panthers.

Gatcomb's goal was the go-ahead tally in the second period before the Panthers scored four unanswered. The 25-year-old forward now has two goals and 40 hits across his first nine career games in the pros. Over the last 15 days, only his teammate Casey Cizikas has more hits across the NHL. He will need more ice time to be a trustworthy option in fantasy, but he is an exciting name to keep an eye on in banger leagues.