Gatcomb was scratched for the second straight game in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Sabres.

Gatcomb's role is shrinking with the return of Bo Horvat (lower body), who played Saturday. The Islanders have plenty of depth forwards, and Gatcomb hasn't stood out -- he's stuck in a 17-game point drought currently. The 26-year-old has put up just two points in 22 outings this season, adding 28 shots on net and 102 hits, but the Islanders may be reluctant to expose him to waivers.