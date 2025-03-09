Hogberg (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
Hogberg's removal from the IR list paves the way for him to return to the lineup against Anaheim on Sunday after a 14-game absence. He has a 2-2-0 record with a 1.45 GAA and a .947 save percentage in seven appearances with the Islanders this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Won't return before 4 Nations break•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Starting Saturday•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Playing at high level in January•