Hogberg will be between the home pipes Tuesday versus Ottawa, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Hogberg was solid in his last start, stopping 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over Utah. The 30-year-old will face the team he was drafted by in 2013 -- Hogberg spent the first three years of his NHL career with the Sens. Ottawa is tied for 20th in the NHL with 2.90 goals per game.