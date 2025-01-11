Hogberg will be between the pipes in Utah on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Hogberg will get a rare start as Ilya Sorokin (illness) has started 14 of the Islanders' last 15 games. Hogberg is 0-1-0 this season, allowing three goals on 58 shots. Utah is 24th in the NHL, averaging 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.
