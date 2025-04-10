Hogberg was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus the Rangers.

Hogberg has gone six games without registering a win, posting a 0-2-2 record, 3.89 GAA and .864 save percentage in those contests. With Ilya Sorokin (upper body) dealing with an injury, the Isles may have to turn the reins over to Hogberg for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign.