Hogberg (upper body) is considered day-to-day, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports Saturday.

Jakub Skarek has filled in as backup to Ilya Sorokin during Hogberg's absence, which dates back to Jan. 25 when he sustained an injury in a game against the Hurricanes. It looks like Hogberg will be able to return before the end of the season, which is better than the situation with Semyon Varlamov (lower body), who is likely done for the year.