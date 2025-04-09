Hogberg conceded three goals on nine shots after coming on in relief for Ilya Sorokin (upper body) in the third period of Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to Nashville.

New York was leading 6-4 late in the third period, but the Predators were able to score twice, once on the power play, in the final 2:07 to send the game to overtime. Hogberg was 0-2-1 with a 3.98 GAA and an .866 save percentage across his last four outings prior to Tuesday, so it wasn't exactly ideal that he had to come in cold in a matchup that finished with 13 total goals. Since the Islanders are effectively eliminated from postseason contention, the team may choose to be cautious with Sorokin, so Hogberg could conclude the season as the club's No. 1 netminder.