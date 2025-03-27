Hogberg stopped all five shots he faced after replacing Ilya Sorokin early in the third period of Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Coach Patrick Roy made the desperation switch in the crease after the Islanders fell behind 4-2, but the move didn't pay off. Hogberg has made three appearances (two starts) in nine games since coming off IR in early March, allowing seven goals on 67 shots while going 0-1-1. With New York leaning heavily on Sorokin while fighting for a playoff spot, Hogberg may not get many opportunities between the pipes over the final weeks of the season.