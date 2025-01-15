Hogberg turned aside 25 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Senators, with Ottawa's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 30-year-old netminder made his NHL debut with Ottawa in 2018-19 and did his best to deliver a revenge game against his former organization, but Adam Gaudette tipped a point shot past Hogberg in the second period, and it was all the offense Leevi Merilainen would need in the other crease. Hogberg has started two straight games while Ilya Sorokin dealt with an illness and played well, allowing only two goals on 48 shots, but Sorokin figures to reclaim the No. 1 job as soon as he's deemed fit. Semyon Varlamov (lower body) has no timeline for his return from LTIR however, and Hogberg's recent performances might earn him more consistent work as Sorokin's backup.