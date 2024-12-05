Hogberg was recalled by the Islanders on an emergency basis Thursday.

Since Semyon Varlamov is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury, Hogberg will join the NHL club to serve as the backup to Ilya Sorokin during Thursday's home game against the Kraken. Hogberg could be in the mix to draw a start over the weekend if Varlamov isn't back to full health, as the Islanders have a back-to-back set with a home game against Carolina on Saturday followed by a road matchup against Ottawa on Sunday. Hogberg hasn't appeared in the NHL since the 2020-21 campaign, when he posted a 4-7-0 record, 3.74 GAA and .876 save percentage over 14 appearances with the Senators.