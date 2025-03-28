Hogberg is slated to patrol the crease on the road against Carolina on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hogberg will take the second half of a back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin gets the starting nod on the road versus the Lightning on Saturday. Between his light workload and some poor performances, Hogberg hasn't won an NHL game since Jan. 18 versus the Sharks, going 0-1-1 in his four appearances since with a 2.73 GAA.