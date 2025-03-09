Hogberg will be in the road crease Sunday against the Ducks, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Hogberg was activated from injured reserve Sunday and will make his first start since Jan. 25 after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. The Islanders are on the second half of a back-to-back after defeating the Sharks 4-2 on Saturday, while the Ducks last played Friday in a 4-3 home loss to St. Louis.