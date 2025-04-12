Hogberg will get the starting nod on the road Saturday against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
With Ilya Sorokin (upper body) sidelined, Hogberg will have a chance to bounce back after he was tagged for eight goals in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday. The 30-year-old Hogberg has made 13 appearances for the Islanders this year, going 2-5-2 with an .889 save percentage.
