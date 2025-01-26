Hogberg sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Head coach Patrick Roy described the injury as something that got progressively worse in the third period. The 30-year-old stopped 24 of 26 shots in the contest but won't get a result, as the Islanders won 3-2 in overtime after Ilya Sorokin took over between the pipes. If Hogberg misses additional time, the Islanders will likely be forced to make a move unless Semyon Varlamov (lower body) is cleared to play.