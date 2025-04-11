Hogberg surrendered eight goals in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Rangers.
Hogberg got the nod with Ilya Sorokin (upper body) on the shelf. Avoid him. Hogberg last won Jan. 18 (0-3-2 in five starts; seven appearances).
More News
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: First goalie off•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Loses in relief appearance•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Yields six goals in loss•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Set for Sunday start•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Needed in relief Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Marcus Hogberg: Left hanging in OT•