Hogberg made 19 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers on Saturday.

Hogberg was much better Saturday than he was Thursday when he allowed eight goals against the Rangers. He allowed just one goal in the shootout (five rounds). Hogberg hasn't won since Jan. 18 (0-3-3 in six starts/eight appearances). He's a journeyman, 30-year-old netminder with just 45 starts (11-22-12) under his belt. Hogberg isn't a fantasy option now, and he won't be in the future.