Hogberg (upper body) will have his status assessed after the 4 Nations Face-Off, Rachel Luscher of the Islanders' official site reports Saturday.

That rules Hogberg out for at least the next five games, starting with Saturday's road matchup against Tampa Bay. The team's first game back from the break is Feb. 23 versus Dallas. Jakub Skarek is serving as the backup goaltender behind Ilya Sorokin due to the absences of Hogberg and Semyon Varlamov (lower body).