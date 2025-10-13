Warren scored twice on six shots and added an assist in AHL Bridgeport's 6-2 win over Belleville.

Warren is entering his second full season in the AHL. The 24-year-old was relatively unimpressive in 2024-25 with four goals and 13 assists over 53 regular-season games. The blueliner is already off to a much stronger start with four points over Bridgeport's first two games of 2025-26. Warren probably isn't first on the list for a call-up should injuries strike the Islanders' NHL ranks -- Isaiah George is likely ahead of him.