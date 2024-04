Warren signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

Warren just finished a fifth collegiate season at the University of Michigan after having spent the prior four years playing for Boston College. Altogether, the blueliner saw action in 171 NCAA contests in which he generated 24 goals and 51 helpers. While Warren figures to start the upcoming season in the minors, it wouldn't be a shock to see him called up to New York at some point during the 2024-25 campaign.