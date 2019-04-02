Islanders' Mason Jobst: Inks two-year entry-level deal
Jobst has signed on with the Islanders on a two-year, two-way, entry-level deal.
Jobst dominated the college ranks in 2018-19 en route to being named as a Hobey Baker finalist, notching 36 points -- 17 goals and 19 assists -- over 36 games. A bit undersized at 5-foot-8, Jobst should begin his career in the AHL before potentially getting a look at the top level. With Bridgeport likely headed to the playoffs, Jobst won't have to wait long to get into meaningful action.
