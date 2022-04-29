Barzal picked up three assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Barzal assisted on a pair of power-play goals in the first period before adding his third on a Josh Bailey goal in the third. The 24-year-old forward now has nine assists in his last nine games while only scoring one goal in that span. Barzal has yet to match the 85 points he posted as a rookie in 2017. He has 58 points in 71 games this season with 15 goals and 43 assists.