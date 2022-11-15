Barzal registered two assists in Monday's 4-2 victory over Ottawa.

Barzal has 18 assists in 17 games this season and has been particularly good lately with seven assists in his last five contests. He hasn't scored a goal yet despite recording 44 shots, including two Monday. He's never been a major goal scorer, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him end his current drought sooner rather than later. In the meantime, the number of assists he's collected has more than made up for the lack of goals.