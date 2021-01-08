Barzal and the Islanders have been keeping things very quiet in regards to these negotiations, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

There are rumors that the Islanders are trying to move a contract, Thomas Hickey or Leo Komarov, but is that to sign Barzal to a bridge contract or something more long-term? Why haven't the Islanders and Barzal at least come to terms on a bridge contract? The Islanders have the cap room to at least accomplish that. The theory here is that perhaps the Barzal camp would like a shorter term than the Islanders prefer. Unfortunately for the team's fantasy managers and fans, this situation doesn't look like it's going to resolve itself anytime soon. Barzal could miss all of training camp, which could lead to a slow start to the season if and when he finally does sign with the club.