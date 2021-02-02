Barzal and the Islanders' games against the Sabres scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday have both been postponed.
With the Isles' two-game series with Buffalo set to be rescheduled, Barzal will have to wait for Saturday's game versus the Penguins for his next opportunity to add to the four goals and six helpers he's notched through nine games this campaign.
