Barzal collected two assists and had two shots Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Game 6.
Barzal was a difference-maker for the Islanders, setting up goals by Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield to erase a 2-0 Tampa Bay lead in the second half of the game. It was the first multi-point effort of the series for Barzal, who has produced six goals and eight assists in 18 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
