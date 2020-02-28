Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Assists on two goals
Barzal assisted on a pair of goals in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis.
Both of Barzal's helpers came in the opening period as the Islanders built a 2-0 lead. He set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau's power-play tally to open the scoring, then drew the secondary assist on a Jordan Eberle goal late in the period. The performance extended Barzal's point streak to five games, with all eight of his points in that span coming via assist. He's picked up two helpers in each of the last three games, but hasn't scored a goal since Feb. 4.
