Barzal (not injury related) will rejoin the Islanders' lineup for Thursday's game versus the Devils, NHL.com reports.
Barzal was given the night off Thursday against the Sabres, but he'll return to his usual featured role skating on the Isles' top line and first power-play unit Thursday. He's racked up 15 goals and 41 points through 52 games this campaign.
