Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Bags apple Friday

Barzal recorded an assist and logged 16:03 of ice time during Friday's 2-0 win over the Capitals.

Barzal has been scorching in recent outings with nine goals and 17 points in his last 14 games. Still just 21-years-old, the 16th overall pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft is already one of the top playmakers in the game and should be relied upon for plenty of offensive production in the years to come as he is looking more and more like a franchise centerman.