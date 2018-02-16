Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Bags three apples Thursday
Barzal assisted on all three Islanders goals -- including one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.
Barzal has thrived in this crosstown rivalry, as he now has nine points in three career games against the Rangers. The 2015 first-rounder is up to 62 points in 59 games, and he has more power-play points (19) than penalty minutes (18) this season.
