Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Bags three points in loss
Barzal scored a goal and picked up a pair of assists, one coming with the man advantage, in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Ottawa.
A loss isn't what Barzal or his team had hoped would happen in this one, but the top-line center was exceptional in defeat. His three points come after a pair of pointless outings after racking up six points in three games before that. With 23:42 of ice time in Thursday's loss, Barzal led all Islanders forwards in ice time and now has 59 points in 2019-20.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Assists on two goals•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Sparks comeback in OT loss•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Piling up assists recently•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Delivers assist in loss•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Records three helpers•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Forces OT with late power-play goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.