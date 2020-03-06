Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Bags three points in loss

Barzal scored a goal and picked up a pair of assists, one coming with the man advantage, in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Ottawa.

A loss isn't what Barzal or his team had hoped would happen in this one, but the top-line center was exceptional in defeat. His three points come after a pair of pointless outings after racking up six points in three games before that. With 23:42 of ice time in Thursday's loss, Barzal led all Islanders forwards in ice time and now has 59 points in 2019-20.