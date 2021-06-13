Barzal scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay in Game 1.

Barzal connected for the game's first goal 12:32 into the second period, driving to the net on a partial breakaway and slipping one five-hole before crashing into Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. After failing to light the lamp in any of his first eight playoff games, Barzal has now broken through for four goals in his last five contests. He has 10 points in 13 games overall.