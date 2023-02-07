Barzal found the back of the net in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.
Barzal put some lumber on a Noah Dobson shot and deflected the puck into the cage for his 13th goal and 44th point of the season. He's been clutch with five game-winning goals, and the addition of Bo Horvat -- formerly the Canucks captain -- figures to be a major boon to Barzal down the stretch.
