Barzal scored a goal, put two shots on net and blocked two attempts in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Barzal dangled past a few defenders before tucking the puck past the left post to score the opening goal of Wednesday's contest. With his highlight reel twine finder, he has seven goals, 18 points and 58 shots on net through 23 games this year. The 28-year-old center has just two multi-point performances this season, as he's consistently found the scoresheet. After a season riddled with injury a year ago, Barzal is tracking towards the 60-point mark while centering the Isles' top line. He should continue to see a large chunk of ice time moving forward, giving him plenty of chances to return to the elite form of 80 points he had through 80 regular-season games during the 2023-24 campaign.