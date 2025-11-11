Barzal scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Barzal used his speed to his advantage, scoring the game-winner on a breakaway at 1:17 of overtime. He prevented a total collapse from the Islanders after they allowed the tying goal at 19:55 of the third period. Barzal has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak, and he's up to four tallies, 13 points, 30 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 15 appearances. He remains one of the more consistent players in the Islanders' lineup.