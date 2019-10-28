Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Buries goal in win over Flyers

Barzal scored his fifth goal of 2019-20 in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Barzal's fifth of the campaign gave New York a 5-2 lead early in the second period, more than enough goal support for the host Islanders on this occasion. Claude Giroux scored a late goal to make the final 5-3. Barzal has points in six of his last seven games, recording eight points total.