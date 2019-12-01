Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Carries offense against Jackets
Barzal scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
He set up Anders Lee in the slot for what ended up being the game-winning goal just 78 seconds into the first period, then out-skated the defense to score on a breakaway late in the second period for some insurance. Barzal hadn't found the scoresheet in his prior three games, but on the year he has a strong 10 goals and 22 points through 24 contests.
