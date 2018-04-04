Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Collects another multi-point outing
Barzal scored two goals and recorded a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia.
This was the rookie's 19th multi-point game of the season, and he's collected an astonishing 16 goals and 37 assists in just those contests. Barzal has already cemented a point-per-game season, and he's easily the Calder Trophy favorite.
