Barzal scored two goals and recorded a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia.

This was the rookie's 19th multi-point game of the season, and he's collected an astonishing 16 goals and 37 assists in just those contests. Barzal has already cemented a point-per-game season, and he's easily the Calder Trophy favorite.

