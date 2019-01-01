Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Collects assist
Barzal dished out an assist in Monday's 3-1 win against the Islanders.
After a silent first period, Barzal helped break the scoreless tie early in the second with the assist on Nick Leddy's goal. After an incredible rookie campagin, the 21-year-old is operating at a near point-per-game basis this season with 10 goals and 36 points in 38 games.
