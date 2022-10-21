Barzal earned an assist during the Islanders' 4-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

Barzal, the Islanders' No. 1 center, was, in effect, a no-show Thursday. Sure, he was credited with an assist on Anders Lee's third-period goal, but like many of his teammates, his effort came up short. By the time the Islanders registered their first shot on goal, the Devils compiled 15. Barzal, the 2015 first-round draft pick, was issued the most ice time among the team's forwards (19:21), but he did not register a hit or a block. He did, however, generate one shot.