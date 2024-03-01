Barzal had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Detroit on Thursday.

His sharp angle shot at 13:58 of the third period banked in off Alex Lyon to push the score to make it 4-3. The goal stood as the winner. Barzal is on a three-game, four-point streak (one goal, three assists). But more impressively, the winger has points in 11 of his last 12 games (six goals, nine assists). It's the kind of consistency that delivers head-to-head success, and fills stat lines in standard formats. Barzal has 63 points in 58 games, which is the best scoring pace of his career. He put up 85 points in 82 games in his rookie season (2017-18).