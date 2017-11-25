Barzal scored a goal and added an assist through 18:55 of ice time (4:19 with the man advantage) during Friday's 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia.

With six goals and 22 points through his past 17 games, Barzal is quickly affirming his status among the top young scorers in the league. It's likely the offense will cool down, but there is oodles of room for negative regression before it will significantly impact his fantasy value. Additionally, the rookie is still widely available in seasonal leagues. The offense is legit, and Barzal is also locked in as the second-line center, and he's receiving power-play looks with the No. 1 unit.