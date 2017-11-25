Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Continues scoring ways
Barzal scored a goal and added an assist through 18:55 of ice time (4:19 with the man advantage) during Friday's 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia.
With six goals and 22 points through his past 17 games, Barzal is quickly affirming his status among the top young scorers in the league. It's likely the offense will cool down, but there is oodles of room for negative regression before it will significantly impact his fantasy value. Additionally, the rookie is still widely available in seasonal leagues. The offense is legit, and Barzal is also locked in as the second-line center, and he's receiving power-play looks with the No. 1 unit.
More News
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Records three points in win over Canes•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Dishes out five assists Sunday•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Dials up power-play goal•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: First multi-point game Thursday•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Scores first NHL goal•
-
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Likely to break camp with big club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...