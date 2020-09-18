Barzal had an assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 6.

Barzal was responsible for the secondary helper on Devon Toews' wrap-around goal in the first period. The 23-year-old Barzal finished the playoffs on a seven-game goal drought, but he produced four assists in six outings versus the Lightning. Overall, the Isles' top center had five goals, 12 helpers, 53 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in 22 contests.