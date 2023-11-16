Barzal logged a pair of assists and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Barzal helped out on Brock Nelson's power-play goal in the first period and Bo Horvat's even-strength marker in the second. Through seven games in November, Barzal has posted two goals and four helpers, showing some steady offense in a top-line role. He's at 12 points (five on the power play), 56 shots and a minus-2 rating through 15 appearances this season.