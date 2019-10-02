Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Could be used on penalty kill
Barzal may be used by the Islanders to kill penalties this season, Sasha Kandrach of Islanders web site reports.
Barzal will anchor the top line for the Islanders along with Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle and will also man the top power-play unit. How Barzal goes this season will go a long way towards determining the success or failure of the Islanders, and his inclusion on the penalty kill wouldn't hurt unless it wears him down, which seems unlikely.
